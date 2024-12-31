Richmond residents react to illegal fireworks amid New Year's Eve

People in Richmond are bracing for a night of explosions as the city gears up to ring in the New Year on Tuesday night.

Residents said that illegal fireworks are no longer reserved for just the 4th of July they’re happening year-round, and many are fed up with it.

“We are talking like heavy explosives going off bombs. I mean, car alarms are going off from the concussions of whatever is going off,” said Richmond resident Shawn Dunning.

Residents said what used to be a 4th of July tradition has now become a part of every holiday in Richmond, many were stunned to hear fireworks on Christmas.

“Christmas Eve gave us a lot of fireworks, explosive noise. I couldn’t tell where it was coming from and it went into the early morning hours,” said Richmond resident Terri Hinte.

Hinte said her dog Revel will definitely not be reveling on New Year’s Eve, like many dogs Revel gets agitated by the loud explosions and Hinte says there’s no way to comfort him.

“I feel really bad for my dog and other dogs who are going to have panic attacks when this noise and tumult start,” she said.

Richmond Police Lt Donald Patchin says extra officers will be deployed on Tuesday. He said that not only do people light fireworks, but some also fire guns into the air which only adds to the danger.

“We do take them seriously we’re gonna do our best to address and respond to them appropriately, but it does tend to overwhelm our resources,” he said. “You fire the gun in the air and then it needs to come back down somewhere. It can go through a roof of a house or it could strike somebody on the street.”

Richmond City Council member Cesar Zepeda says he plans to ask the council to review and possibly strengthen the city’s fireworks ordinance in the new year. He too has been shocked at the escalation. Explosions jolted him out of bed on Christmas.

"Loud pops. I looked out the window and saw the fireworks and just trying to figure out what was happening and it wasn’t Fourth of July. Is it Fourth of July?" he said.

Dunning said he and his family plan to stay inside on Tuesday night and he’s not looking forward to starting the New Year with a bang.

“If you wanna know what a war zone sounds like come to Richmond tomorrow night,” he said.