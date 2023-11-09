San Francisco Chinatown gears up for APEC visitors

An expected 30,000 people will descend on San Francisco for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, or APEC.

Downtown San Francisco will be full of activities and events and less than a mile way in the city's Chinatown, the district will have plenty to offer visitors.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana got a preview of what is coming up in the community starting Friday night. View his report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information on Chinatown APEC community events, visit the following websites:

San Francisco is hosting APEC 2023. Here's how it will affect traffic, transit and getting around San Francisco during the biggest diplomatic event the city has seen in 80 years.