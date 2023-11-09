San Francisco Chinatown gears up for APEC visitors

An expected 30,000 people will descend on San Francisco for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, or APEC.
Downtown San Francisco will be full of activities and events and less than a mile way in the city's Chinatown, the district will have plenty to offer visitors.
NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana got a preview of what is coming up in the community starting Friday night. View his report in the video above.
