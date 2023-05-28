San Francisco's Carnaval Grand Parade Returns for Another Year

Carnaval San Francisco was back in the city this weekend.

The cars led the line-up of more than 60-contingents at the in the city’s historic Latino Cultural District in the Mission.

People lined the streets and even grabbed their spots early to get the best view for all the sights and sounds.

“I love coming here for Carnaval every year. Normally, I am a participant. This year, I wanted to see the parade from start to finish and I am having a blast,” said Deborah Carter of Elk Grove.

Sacramento resident Carrie Robinson came to see her niece on the cold day in the city.

“I love it, I love it. I wish I was in it,” she said.

The 45th annual event is a diverse celebration with a festival too.

“It’s multicultural. That’s the favor. We are honoring and repressing all 23 Latin American and Caribbean cultures, that also includes the African diaspora,” said Rodrigo Duran, Executive Director of Carnaval San Francisco.

