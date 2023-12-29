San Francisco making final preparations for NYE celebrations

Final preparations are being made for New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend in San Francisco.

Along portions of San Francisco’s Embarcadero, signs were already posted on Friday, warning drivers about New Year's Eve parking restrictions.

The fireworks will be launched at midnight near the Ferry Building. Due to that, parking will not be allowed along the embarcadero from Washington to Howard streets as that will also likely be the best stretch to catch the fireworks show.

The San Francisco Fire Department also put out an advisory, reminding people that launching privately owned fireworks in the city is illegal.

For people looking for something a little different to do on New Year’s Eve, Circus Bella is set up just a few blocks away from the Embarcadero at Howard and Main streets.

The small company of jugglers, acrobats and musicians have been set up at the former transbay terminal and will have three shows this Sunday, two of which are scheduled to end just in time to ring in the new year.

"We'll have a 7:30 p.m. show that will coincide with East Coast's New Year's Eve, and we're timing the show just to end with the countdown,” said Circus Bella performer Carlo Gentile. “And the third show will be a 10:30 p.m. show to coincide with the West Coast."

This year, the San Francisco police are also urging people not to head to Treasure Island to see the fireworks. Treasure Island does have one of the best vantage points of downtown San Francisco, but it's actually not very easy to get to this point right now because a lot of the shoreline facing the city, is closed down because of construction.

The area around the ferry port on treasure island road is fenced off and because of a few major residential construction projects, access to avenue of the palms is blocked off.

NBC Bay Area talked with one woman who used to live on the island and had a tough time getting around.

Right now, weather forecast for Sunday night are predicting clear skies, which means the fireworks should be easily seen from just about any high point in the city and even from the east bay and portions of Marin.