SF Orders All Windows in High-Rise Building Inspected After One Shattered and Fell

San Francisco building officials have issued a citation and ordered window inspections of the 555 California Street high rise after a window on the 43rd floor broke free in high winds Tuesday, raining glass shards to the pavement of the city’s Financial District.

Cell phone video taken from a neighboring building showed some of the glass falling. No one was injured on the ground, but the video shows several pedestrians were in the area.

A second window next door in the 52-story former Bank of America building was determined to be cracked as of late Tuesday. The city ordered that window secured, according to the violation notice issued by the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection.

A glass window was blown off and fell from 43 stories above in San Francisco’s Financial District Tuesday. Sergio Quintana reports.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to a notation in the complaint file in the case notes logged on Wednesday, the city building inspector spoke to the building engineer and was informed that DBI also “requires a survey report of the building facade, to ensure all glass panels are secure."

Officials with Vornado Realty Trust, the majority owner of the building, declined to comment about the matter Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump is also a part owner of the building, one of the city’s tallest.