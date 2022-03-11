San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor to Announce School Board Replacements After Recall

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday will announce who she's appointing to fill three vacant seats on the city's school board following last month's recall election.

San Francisco residents recalled three members of the school board for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall in a special election, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections.

“The voters of this city have delivered a clear message that the school board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else,”Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the essentials well.”

Breed's board replacements will serve until another election in November.

The election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, since a failed attempt to remove then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

