San Francisco residents, businesses prepare for more rain and wind

San Francisco saw enough rain and wind to cause some problems on Wednesday and it could intensify later in the week.

For some San Francisco residents, part of preparing included a visit at the operations yard picking up sandbags. People were already seen the start of the storm and many said they don’t want to be caught off guard when things pick up.

One by one, sandbags were loaded up at the operations yard in San Francisco.

San Francisco Public Works said they have about 12,000 sandbags on hand for residents or businesses. They’re intended for those in areas that are prone to flooding.

Before noon on Wednesday, officials said that people had claimed about 500 of them.

“About 50 cars have come through so about 10 sandbags each, it’s the first big storm of the season so that’s what we’re responding to now and we’re a pretty good clip in what we’re doing,” said Rachel Gordon with the San Francisco Public Works.

Heavier rain is expected Friday.

Crews on Wednesday were clearing leaves and tree crews are on call in case a big tree or limb come down in the gusty winds. The SFPUC began installing flood barriers.

Near the waterfront, Golden Gate Ferry suspended service on the Tiburon route this morning due to rough winds. A bus was provided instead.

In San Francisco, residents and businesses can get sandbags at the Public Works Operations Yard from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.