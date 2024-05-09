San Francisco

San Francisco's ‘Vacant to Vibrant' program aims to revitalize downtown businesses

By NBC Bay Area staff

Downtown San Francisco is working on its latest business boom.

For the second time in six months, empty storefronts are getting new clients in the form of small businesses looking to cater to downtown employees.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman how many of the small businesses are about to get a major league tryout as part of San Francisco's "Vacant to Vibrant" program. Watch his report in the video above.

