San Francisco to ring in 2025 with annual fireworks extravaganza

San Francisco is gearing up to kick off 2025 with a bang.

Every New Year's Eve, crowds of people pack the Embarcadero for the annual fireworks show at the stroke of midnight.

The fireworks will be launched from a barge stationed between the Ferry Building and the Bay Bridge.

It's a 15-minute display that the producer said is a special show just for the City by the Bay.

At lunchtime, the California Hornblower steam boat was already making it's New Year's Eve lunch run. It will be cruising just before midnight as well.

Outside Chase Center at midday, some people had their own 2025 countdown for what organizers called a celebration for those who don't plan on staying up until midnight.