40 SFPD Officers Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Placed on Leave

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

Forty San Francisco Police Department officers who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus have been placed on leave, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has learned.

There are 59 other unvaccinated officers who are already on leave for other reasons. Sources tell the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit if the officers return to work unvaccinated against COVID-19, they will be placed on administrative leave for termination.

That would mean a total of 99 officers who ultimately could be fired for not getting vaccinated.

