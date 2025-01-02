Man dead, woman and toddler hurt after shooting at San Francisco home

A man died and a woman and a toddler were injured in a shooting inside a home in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

Police called the shooting along the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue an isolated incident, adding that it was not being treated as a homicide at this time.

Officers responded to the scene at about 8:12 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

A woman found suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers later learned that a toddler suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

"The investigation is still fluid," Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said. "Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and what occurred at this residence."

Anthony Thomas said the man who died was his 24-year-old son and the toddler is his grandson.

"[My son] took his life for some strange reason," Thomas said. "I didn’t get a chance to make it here on time to stop it."

San Francisco police provide updates following a shooting in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Thomas said he received a call in the morning and tried to get to the home as soon as he could.

"My grandson got carried away by my daughter," Thomas said. "She brought him to the hospital. Grandson is OK."

Thomas said his son had been bullied and that he did what he could to support him.

"There's so much you can do for your kid, so keep your kid by your side, keep them safe, keep them strong," Thomas said. "Make sure you talk to them. Make sure you talk to your kids. I didn’t have a chance to talk to my son like I wanted to. Talk to your kids."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.