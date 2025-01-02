San Francisco police arrest man suspected in New Year's Day shooting death

Police in San Francisco arrested a man early New Year's Day on suspicion of a shooting death just after midnight.

At about 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a business in the 500 block of South Van Ness Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Once there, police discovered a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the suspect fled the scene in an SUV and it was located in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Geneva Avenue, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Arrested was Jose Rivera Flores, 29.

Flores was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

Although an arrest has been made, this is an open and active investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.