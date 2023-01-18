San Francisco

Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

This is the first Caltrain fatality in 2023

By Diana San Juan

A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said.

There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured.

The track was on hold and a bus bridge was set up between Bayshore and San Francisco stations but an all-clear was given at around 2:45 p.m.

This is the first Caltrain fatality in 2023.

