San Francisco

Fireworks punctuate colorful pageantry of Chinese New Year Parade in SF

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fireworks exploded across Chinatown Saturday night as San Francisco welcomed the Year of the Wood Dragon with pageantry celebrating Chinese culture and tradition.

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade is billed as the biggest celebrating Lunar New Year outside of Asia. Promoters said it attracted more than three million spectators and television viewers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

Asians make up 34.8% of the city of San Francisco's population, compared with the non-Hispanic white population of 38.3%, according to 2023 U.S. Census estimates.

The actress Nora Lum, known as Awkwafina, kicked off the spectacle by lighting the ceremonial opening fireworks. The noisemakers and drums are intended to drive away evil spirits.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 1.3-mile parade route began at Second and Market streets, circled Union Square and ended at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us