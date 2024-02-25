Fireworks punctuate colorful pageantry of Chinese New Year Parade in SF

Fireworks exploded across Chinatown Saturday night as San Francisco welcomed the Year of the Wood Dragon with pageantry celebrating Chinese culture and tradition.

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade is billed as the biggest celebrating Lunar New Year outside of Asia. Promoters said it attracted more than three million spectators and television viewers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

Asians make up 34.8% of the city of San Francisco's population, compared with the non-Hispanic white population of 38.3%, according to 2023 U.S. Census estimates.

The actress Nora Lum, known as Awkwafina, kicked off the spectacle by lighting the ceremonial opening fireworks. The noisemakers and drums are intended to drive away evil spirits.

The 1.3-mile parade route began at Second and Market streets, circled Union Square and ended at Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue.