Mayor Daniel Lurie hopes to address SF's fentanyl crisis in new ordinance

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the city's fentanyl crisis will be addressed quickly if a new ordinance he submitted gets approved.

Lurie told NBC Bay Area that in the three weeks since taking office, he has made progress in what has usually been described as the contentious relationship between past mayors and the Board of Supervisors.

"This fentanyl state of emergency ordinance is different," Lurie said. "It's going to allow us to break through the bureaucratic red tape of getting shelter, mental health beds, more police officers, more case managers."

By having a good relationship, Lurie said, he is able to make progress on the issue compared to former mayors, like London Breed.

"Everybody understands that this is a crisis and we have a first step in solving it. But what's different also is that you're going to see me out there on the streets day in and day out until we get better outcomes," Lurie said. "I'm going on walks to Sixth Street seven, eight times in my first three weeks, and the crisis on our streets is overwhelming. [It's] unacceptable."

Raj Mathai has the full sit-down interview with Lurie in the video above.