Report: 2024 was deadliest year in decades on SF roads

Last year was the deadliest on San Francisco roads in decades, with more traffic fatalities than homicides, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The newspaper says the city recorded 41 traffic deaths in 2024, a year when its Vision Zero SF program marked its 10th anniversary. The goal of Vision Zero SF has been to eliminate all traffic deaths in San Francisco.

The city ended the year with several fatal crashes, including a single-vehicle, fiery wreck on Crossover Drive in Golden Gate Park that left one person dead.

A fatal crash in March that killed a family of four in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood was one of the worst of the year. A father, mother, 2-year old boy and infant were killed.

The driver, Mary Fong Lau, faces felony vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with the crash at a bus stop at Ulloa and Lenox Way. Lau’s next court date is set for later this month.

California is looking to change the course of traffic fatalities. Assembly Bill 645 recognizes that speed is a major factor in fatal and injury crashes. The bill legalizes surveillance cameras to help catch speeding drivers.

The bill calls for a five-year pilot program that will install cameras in six cities, including San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland. The program is set to run until January 2032.