AI renderings reimagine Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is getting a makeover, at least in the world of artificial intelligence.

The A.I. renderings show the bridge draped in sheets of gold and it was created by an Instagram artist named “If Only.”

The paris-based artist merges artificial intelligence with art and used the San Francisco-based A.I. software Mid Journey to generate the images.

The artist said his inspiration comes from artists Christo and Jean-Claude back in 2021. That duo famously wrapped the historic Arc de Triomphe in Paris with more than 250,000-square-feet of silver fabric.

Christo also did “Running Fence" back in the 70s, which stretched 24 miles across the Bay Area.