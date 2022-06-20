Golden Gate Bridge Tolls to Increase Beginning in July

Tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge will increase July 1, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District announced Monday.

Tolls will increase by $0.20 or $0.35 for most drivers, depending on their method of payment.

The District will use the revenue from toll increases to maintain the Golden Gate Bridge and continue the Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry services. They will also use the revenue to make up for declines in bridge traffic and transit ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridge traffic is currently 20% below pre-pandemic levels, while bus and ferry activity are down by 60% and 64% respectively, according to the district. Approximately 50% of total Golden Gate Bridge toll revenue is used to subsidize bus and ferry transit operations.

Effective July 1, the FasTrak rate will increase $0.35 from $8.05 to $8.40, the Pay-As-You-Go rate (including license plate accounts and one-time payments) will increase $0.20 from $8.60 to $8.80, the toll invoice rate will increase $0.35 from $9.05 to $9.40.

The carpool rate will increase $0.35 from $6.05 to $6.40. Multi-axle vehicle toll rates will also increase, depending on the number of axles on the vehicle.

Toll increases on the Golden Gate Bridge follow $1 toll increases on seven state-owned bridges across the Bay Area that took effect in January, including the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges.

The Golden Gate Bridge continues to have the most expensive toll in the Bay Area.