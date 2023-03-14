Luggage Seen Blowing Around SFO Tarmac

Travelers at the San Francisco International Airport Tuesday were faced with some weather complications.

The high winds delayed more than 400 flights in and out of SFO and canceled more than 80.

Declan Weir posted a video on Twitter that showed a suitcase being blown away.

He was sitting on an Air Canada flight, waiting to take off.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“While we're sitting on the plane, I think it's the closest I've come to motion sickness without moving,” he said. “The plane was rocking and rolling while on the stand, yeah.”

Flights out of SFO were halted for nearly two hours in the afternoon.

The airport lifted its ground stop a little after 2 p.m.