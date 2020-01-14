Man Killed After Being Ran Over Muni Train Identified

A man killed after being run over by a Muni light-rail train early Sunday morning has been identified as Todd Odnamar, according to the San Francisco medical examiner's office.

Odnamar, a 21-year-old San Francisco resident, had reportedly been sitting on couplers between two stopped Muni cars near Bayshore Boulevard and Sunnydale Avenue, police said.

Once the Muni train started moving again around 1:30 a.m., Odnamar fell off and landed underneath the second car just before he was struck. Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Odnamar's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral services. In a statement, Odnamar's family called his death an accident, describing him as "sweet and gentle."

The page has already raised $8,540 of its $10,000 goal. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/todd-odnamar.