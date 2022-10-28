Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Violently Assaulted' in Home Invasion in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital, where he's expected to fully recover, and the assailant is in custody, spokesman says

By Stephen Ellison

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted inside his home Friday morning in San Francisco, according to a Pelosi spokesman.

An assailant broke into the home, spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement, adding that a suspect was in custody.

Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital, where is he is expected to fully recover, Hammill said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not at the San Francisco home at the time of the invasion and assault.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi.  The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," read a statement from Pelosi's office.

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.  The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," the statement read.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

The assault is under investigation.

