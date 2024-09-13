San Francisco

Police shooting closes Powell Street BART station in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

A police shooting Friday morning shut down the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco, according to authorities.

SFPD said on social media it was investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the station. Further details about the shooting were not immediately provided.

BART spokesperson Jim Allison said shortly before 10:45 a.m. that a response by San Francisco police prompted the closure of the station. Details about what prompted the police response were not immediately available.

Trains are running through the station without stopping during the closure, which remained in effect as of 11 a.m., Allison said.

San Francisco
