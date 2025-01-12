San Francisco bakery to donate proceeds to LA County wildfire relief efforts

A San Francisco baking company has devised a sweet way to help those impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.

The Black Jet Baking Company team has dedicated a cake to those in LA, and proceeds from the orders will go towards relief efforts.

"We decided to make a coconut layer cake that has the top I Love LA on it," said Gillian Shaw Lundgren of Black Jet Baking Company. "[We were] inspired by the Randy Newman Song, so just trying to figure out what we can do."

Proceeds will be donated explicitly to Restaurants Care, a non-profit dedicated to helping those in the industry who have been affected.

"They have created this fund that will go directly to restaurant workers and food and beverage workers to aid in food and help people get back on their feet and pay rent," Lundgren said.

All bakery orders must be placed online, and the establishment will run the promotion until the end of the month.

At Sommer, a shop down the street from the bakery, people stopped by with donations. It's one collection sport of a larger event on Sunday in Emeryville. Local content creators are hosting an event at Trader Vic's, where people can donate new clothes and toiletries.

"I am working with a group based in Los Angeles," said Jessi Caparella, a local content creator. They're called We Love LA, and they are doing community care packages. They basically have 60 families right now that they are catering to the full list of their needs."