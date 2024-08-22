San Francisco dog shelter left without power, looks for solution with PG&E

A San Francisco dog shelter’s power was shut off after PG&E said the shelter exceeded the electricity limit allocated to the building.

The notice has left Mutville’s Owner, Sherri Franklin, worried for the next time it can happen.

“We worked meticulously to move from [an] old space to move in here,” she said.

The shelter, founded in 2007, was started in Franklin’s home and later moved to the local SPCA. So, when they moved to their new Mission District location in July, it was a dream come true.

But the power went out on the second day of opening the doors, and it’s been out for weeks.

Franklin said there was a miscommunication between the building developers and the utility company regarding the power needed to run the shelter effectively.

“The higher-than-expected demand overloaded PG&E’s circuit twice, damaging PG&E’s equipment and causing potential safety and reliability issues for surrounding customers,” PG&E said in a statement. “PG&E continues to work with Muttville and their contractor on a long-term plan to safely deliver electricity in the future.”

