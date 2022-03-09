San Francisco Police Seek Help Finding Woman Reported Missing

San Francisco police are seeking the public's help as they investigate reports of a missing woman.

Kaleb Steward, who is also known as "Isa Desfalines," is the person police are searching for after being called early Tuesday morning to Beach Street to investigate reports of a possible kidnapping.

Police canvassed the area, but did not find any evidence or witnesses.

The San Francisco Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to help find the missing woman.

The 20-year-old Steward is described as standing 5 foot 8 inches tall, thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information may contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."