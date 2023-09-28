Watch live: San Francisco firefighters attempt to rescue person trapped under dirt

San Francisco firefighters are trying to rescue a person who is trapped roughly 8 feet under dirt, the department said late Thursday morning.

The rescue is taking place along the 1100 block of Divisadero Street, fire officials said.

According to officials, a construction worker was in a trench when it collapsed.

Crews were using a large vacuum vehicle to try to remove dirt that buried the worker.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

