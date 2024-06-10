Car torched, fireworks set off during San Francisco sideshows

A series of illegal sideshows took over parts of San Francisco this past weekend.

According to police, about 200 cars descended on the Embarcadero at Washington Street at about 2 a.m. Sunday to race and spin donuts. Residents said it was a chaotic scene of screeching tires, fireworks and even a car fire.

According to police, a white Camaro that was on fire in the middle of the intersection of Embarcadero and Washington had been part of the sideshow.

After officers were able to disperse the group on the Embarcadero, the drivers took off and later showed up again in the Mission District. At the intersections of Valencia and 26th streets and Valencia and Cesar Chavez streets, bits and pieces of spent fireworks and tire skids marked where the sideshow continued.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, but in a prepared statement police Chief Bill Scott said officers did take action.

"While we towed several vehicles, I want the public to know these investigations are far from over," he said. "We will be working to hold people accountable and impound vehicles in the coming days and weeks."

San Francisco resident Mark Markunas said he's seen these kind of street events before, adding that his dog was nearly hit by a spinning car in a prior incident.

"Everyone has a right to soup up their cars," he said. "I love it just like the next guy. But it's a little dangerous."