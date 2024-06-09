Vehicle catches fire during SF sideshow, sideshows also reported in Oakland, Mission District

Several sideshows were reported in San Francisco and Oakland overnight Sunday.

One sideshow happened at the intersection of Grand and Lake Park Avenue in Oakland. The group moved throughout Oakland and people were also setting off several fireworks.

At one point, two cars doing donuts in the middle crashed into each other. No word if any arrests were made in the Oakland incidents.

There were also two sideshows that took place in San Francisco early Sunday morning, one of them happened near the Ferry Building and the other in the Mission District, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Washington streets around 2:10 a.m. on a report of what police described as "an active exhibition of stunt driving." Accounts of the event also appeared on various social media accounts.

One video showed a car was caught on fire in front of Pier 1 in San Francisco.

The officers found multiple vehicles engaged in stunt driving, and also saw spectators near the intersection, according to police.

When additional officers arrived on scene, the vehicles and spectators fled, police said.

Later, around 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the area of Valencia and Cesar Chavez streets in the Mission District on another report of an active exhibition of stunt driving.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When the officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles engaged in stunt driving and spectators near the intersection, police said.

The officers also observed vandalism to a building in the vicinity but were unable to locate a suspect. With the help of additional officers, the vehicles and spectators began fleeing from the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made, San Francisco police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Bay City News contributed to the report.