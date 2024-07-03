San Francisco

Woman who allegedly struck, killed SF family faces 4 felony vehicular manslaughter charges

By Bay City News

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Tuesday announced felony vehicular manslaughter charges against a woman who is accused of fatally striking a family of four with her SUV in the city's West Portal neighborhood in March. 

Mary Fong Lau, 79, was arrested in connection with a crash at a bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way that killed a family of four just after noon on March 16.  

The family -- Diego Cardoso de Oliveira and Matilde Ramos Pinto, their 2-year-old son Joaquin and infant Caue Ramos Pinto de Oliveira -- all died as a result of the collision. 

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and Jenkins spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon to announce four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter, noting that the charges were based on alleged "gross negligence" by Lau.  

Scott said that driver impairment or mechanical failure of the vehicle were not factors in the collision, though Jenkins said that Lau was allegedly speeding.  

At the time of the press conference, Lau had not yet been taken into custody, but was working with her lawyer to do so, Scott said. 

