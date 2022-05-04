SF City College Faculty Members Protest Layoffs

San Francisco City College faculty members took action Wednesday to show their discontent regarding layoffs.

A group of faculty members said they won't stand for layoffs and occupied the space outside of an administration building to urge trustee members to reconsider laying off a number of full-time and part-time staff members.

Camp-out organizers told NBC Bay Area they began occupying the steps in front of the building Tuesday and spent their first night as a way to draw attention to their concerns.

According to the organizers, in February CCSF trustees voted to cut out hundreds of fully enrolled classes and layoff 218 full-time and part-time faculty. They said a final vote is expected this week.

Participants of the camp-out said if the layoffs move forward, the students of this institution are the ones who lose.

"We've already seen cuts to 30% of our classes in the last three years here at city college," explained Adele Failes-Carpenter, Women and Gender Studies instructor at CCSD, "and we know a lot of students have been pushed out of the classes they need, have been waitlisted, have had to go to mother institutions and we don't want to see more of that."

Heather Brandt, a student at the institution said "students are saying what their needs are and those needs are not being heard or met. I don't think this is the appropriate time for cuts."

NBC Bay Area reached out to San Francisco City College for a statement but have not heard back.