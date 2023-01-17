San Jose City Hall Gears Up to Appoint New Councilmembers

A key decision will soon be made that could shape San Jose's government for the next two years.

San Jose City Hall is gearing up to appoint its next two newest city councilmembers. The candidates will replace Sylvia Arenas, now a county supervisor, and Mayor Matt Mahan's old council seat.

The city council after a lengthy debate in early December voted 7-4 to appoint the two council members instead of holding a special election. It will be the first time in nearly 30 years the council will appoint instead of elect.

"Is it what I wanted? No," San Jose City Councilmember Pam Foley said. "But is it working? Yes."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Foley voted against the appointments along with the new mayor, but they have had to move forward.

The vacant position garnered 40 applications and the council narrowed it down to 11 candidates.

"The short list are good lists, but I still think we should have had a special election because what's really difficult is for councilmembers to determine who is the best qualified to represent those two districts," Foley said.

Opponents argued a special election would cost the city more than $10 million.

"What I've learned over the years is sometimes you actually get people who step up to serve when you do an appointment that may not have otherwise stepped up to serve," San Jose City Councilmember David Cohen said.

The short list for the District 10 seat, which includes Almaden Valley, features candidates who all served on a city or school committee. It includes a retired county judge, community impact leader and gym owner.

Appointments will be made on Jan. 26 and will need a super majority -- six of nine councilmembers -- to vote them in. Those appointed to the city council will serve for two years until the 2024 general election.