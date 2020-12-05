Pescadero

San Jose Man Airlifted With Major Injuries After Crash Near Pescadero

The man was driving a Porsche that collided with a Dodge Ram 1500

By Bay City News

A 56-year-old San Jose man suffered major head injuries in a crash Saturday morning near Pescadero, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was driving a Porsche that collided with a Dodge Ram 1500 about 8:30 a.m. on a small bridge on Pescadero Creek Road, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.

The man was conscious when he was flown by helicopter to a hospital with major head injuries, according to the CHP.

Local

Santa Rosa police 13 hours ago

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Hearse From Outside Church

CHP 15 hours ago

All Lanes Now Clear After Crash on I-680 in Sunol

The crash happened along a bridge just west of Dearborn Park, in unincorporated San Mateo County.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PescaderoSan JoseSan Mateo County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us