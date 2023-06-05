San Jose man charged in deadly crime spree due in court Tuesday

The man accused of a deadly murder spree in San Jose and Milpitas on Friday is due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Kevin Parkourana is being held with no bail at the Santa Clara County main jail. Police said he is charged with multiple counts of homicide, attempted homicide and carjacking connected to a violent crime spree that left three dead and several others hurt.

Parkourana, 31, has prior convictions of felony vandalism, felony possession of a dagger, and for being in possession of an explosive device - a pipe bomb, according to court records. He also has spent time in mental court, according to the documents.

Defense lawyers are likely trying to determine Parkourana's mental state today and compare it to where it was on Thursday, when police said he went on a 90-minute crime spree, stabbing one man to death and fatally running over an elderly couple.

Other victims were also stabbed or run over in San Jose, but survived.

"I'm surprised he didn't run me over completely," said a man who came out on Saturday claiming he, too, was Parkourana's victim as he was riding his motorcycle.

A source close to the investigation said Parkourana is a product of realignment - meaning county probation was responsible for his supervision after his release from a prior prison sentence, not state parole.

"I think there will be a lot of questions asked," said Steven Clark, a legal analyst. "What was his level of supervision - particularly for someone who apparently had a violent history and a history of mental health issues - was he properly supervised?

Clark said Parkourana should get a lot of psychological help while inside jail. If he is ultimately convicted, Parkourana could serve life in prison or spend the rest of his life in a mental health hospital depending on a full evaluation by an outside professional.

Milpitas and San Jose police said no other new victims have come forward since the motorcyclist on Saturday. An investigation is ongoing.