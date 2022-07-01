Alameda County Man Arrested in Las Vegas as Suspect in San Jose Fatal Stabbing

An East Bay man was arrested in Las Vegas last month as a suspect in the May 15 fatal stabbing of a woman outside a home in South San Jose, the San Jose Police Department announced Friday.

Kenneth Rogers, 37, of Alameda County was taken into custody June 20 by Las Vegas police and was booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of homicide and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County, police said.

Rogers is suspected of stabbing a woman to death on the morning of May 15 in the 5200 block of Vera Lane in San Jose's Edenvale neighborhood, police said. It was the city's ninth homicide of the year.

San Jose homicide detectives identified Rogers as the primary suspect in the days following the stabbing. Rogers was on post-release community supervision at the time of the crime, police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should contact Detective Sgt. White or Detective Reckas of SJPD's Homicide Unit via email at 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283. Anonymous tips may be submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.