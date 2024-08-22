San Jose woman speaks out after her home was burglarized

A homeowner in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is speaking out after she said a burglar broke into her home in broad daylight.

The incident just after noon on Tuesday. The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said the man loaded up a bike trailer with her belongings and took off.

“For some reason, my [Ring] alarm didn’t go off in the driveway. I only had the alarm go off of when they were leaving,” the homeowner said.

The victim said she worries the thief might come back. But she thinks he spent at least an hour inside her home.

“Every single thing was gone through. Whether it was the kitchen, the bathroom. Every cabinet, everything you could think of," she said.

The homeowner said he stole clothes, shoes, and jewelry including wedding rings from her late parents.

“Extremely violating, I’ve never had this happen in my entire life. I can’t sleep at night. I’m constantly looking out the windows. I have every camera and alarm sensor now going on and i still just don’t feel safe,” she said.

But the thief didn't just take. He also left something puzzling behind.

The owner said the suspect left a cash register and receipts in her garage. She said it didn’t make sense until she learned John’s of Willow Glen was broken into hours earlier.

“It clicked that there were tills in the garage. So, with my friend who was here for support, we went and looked at the tills again and that’s when we found multiple receipts and a menu from John’s restaurant,” she said.

On Tuesday night, NBC Bay Area spoke to Antonio Carmona, the owner of John’s, who believes whomever broke into his restaurant came in through a vent tube on the roof.

Carmona, confirmed that cash and registers were stolen and his camera caught the man leaving. Not only did the thief take property, he left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

San Jose police said they are investigating the case.

As for the latest victim, her house is now heavily fortified with security cameras and other security devices. Her neighbors said they're checking on her and keeping their eyes open.

“Hopefully all of us, the community can get together and find these people so no one else goes through what i went through,” she said.