Rotten Fruit Prompts Suspicious Package Investigation, Evacuation in San Rafael

The UC Berkeley bomb squad responded to the scene and helped with the investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

A suspicious package that prompted a building to be evacuated and a bomb squad to respond turned out to be a box of rotten fruit, San Rafael police said.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning at an office complex off Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael's Terra Linda area.

Responding officers detected an unusual odor, prompting the evacuation of the building. The UC Berkeley bomb squad was called to the scene and it was later determined the package contained nearly 20 pounds of rotting fruit.

Police said the rotting fruit has been removed and emergency crews cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.

