Santa Clara County officials concerned over massive budget cuts

Several Santa Clara County officials are expressing concerns over proposed budget cuts that could impact local services.

As the state grapples with a $38 billion shortfall, Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning on $8.5 billion in spending cuts, that are expected to impact various housing and climate programs. The state cuts could impact Santa Clara County's sexual violence program, according to Perla Flores, program director for the nonprofit Community Solutions.

"We're going to be back to the days when you put a band aid on the issue," Flores said. "When we provided emergency shelter for a few days and moved on to the next survivor.”

Community Solutions works alongside the county and on average handles more than 500 felony sexual assault cases. Victims who go to Community Solutions have access to emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, legal advocates and therapy sessions.

"What do counties do? Safety net services for the most vulnerable in our communities," said James Williams, county executive for the County of Santa Clara. "So this is a grab of money away for safety net services."

The county is expected to take a $36 million hit attributed to cuts to excess ERAF funds, or property tax money that is left over after yearly school funding.

Santa Clara County is already experiencing a $251 million deficit this year. Further cuts could threaten other services like senior nutrition programs and children's healthcare, per Williams.

"We should be very concerned," he said. "Its ongoing revenue. It funds critical services."

The State of California Department of Finance on Thursday did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

However, before cuts take place, the state Legislature has to approve the plan.