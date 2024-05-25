Santa Clara County, nurses union reach deal

Santa Clara County and a major nurse's union have reached an agreement on a new contract, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, Santa Clara County officials said that over 88% of the Registered Nurses Professional Association’s members voted for the agreement. The next step is a final approval from the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on June 4.

This deal comes after months of negotiations, the county said.

The county’s statement included comments from the RNPA President Susie York, who wrote, in part: We were able to win improvements to our pay and working conditions that will help the County recruit and retain top quality nurses. We also addressed the way nurses are staffed and scheduled in order to ensure that acuity remains a factor in the nurse-to-patient ratio.”