Santa Clara County Closes All Schools, Limits Gatherings Amid More Virus Cases

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dr. Sara Cody
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County leaders and public health officials announced Friday all public schools will close for three weeks and the county is limiting gatherings further in the wake of several more coronavirus cases emerging countywide.

Dr. Sara Cody, county health officer and director of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, announced at a news conference Friday the following orders:

  • A new order revising the mass gathering ban to impose a ban on gatherings of 100 or more persons, and five conditions on gatherings of 35-100 persons.
  • All public schools in Santa Clara County will be closing for three weeks beginning Monday.
  • The current coronavirus case count is 79, an increase of 13 from the latest total as of Thursday.

Find a list of Bay Area coronavirus cases here.

Find a list of school closures here.

