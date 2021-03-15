Oakland

Second Arrest Made in Deadly Assault of 75-Year-Old Asian Man From Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police on Monday said a second person had been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly assault of a 75-year-old Asian man last week.

Elbert Britton was charged for his involvement, police said. The exact charges weren't immediately known.

Pak Ho succumbed to his injuries last Thursday after being assaulted and robbed near Oakland’s Lake Merritt on Tuesday.

One suspect, 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey of Oakland, made his first court appearance Friday and was ordered held without bail.

