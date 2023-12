The See's Candies store on the embarcadero in San Francisco will shut down for good on Sunday.

The company didn't say why the particular spot in 3 Embarcadero Center is going out of business.

The 102-year-old company is not leaving the city completely. It still has four other stores in the city.

The popular candy maker is based in South San Francisco.