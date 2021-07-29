SF, Berkeley Taking Hard Look at Return to Mask Mandate: Reports

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the delta variant continuing to spread, leaders in San Francisco and Berkeley are strongly considering plans to bring back a mask mandate.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Mayor London Breed is considering a mask mandate for San Francisco regardless of vaccination status. Breed is talking to the City Attorney's Office about an indoor mask mandate and how to go further with its vaccine mandate.

Breed is hoping for more clarity by the end of the week or early next week, the Chronicle reported.

In the East Bay, a spike in COVID-19 cases prompted the mayor of Berkeley to pressure city officials to return to an indoor mask rule for everyone in the city, according to Berkeleyside.

With more cities and communities in the state preparing to reinstate masks, the state of California is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and advising folks to wear a mask inside.

State health officials say 90% of California's nearly 40 million residents live in areas where community spread is now high or substantial, according to a report from the Associated Press.