SF Democratic Party endorses incumbent London Breed in mayoral race

The San Francisco Democratic Party has endorsed a single candidate, incumbent London Breed, in the city's race for mayor.

The 32-member central committee could have chosen to rank the candidates as voters will on the November ballot, but instead chose to endorse one candidate.

It's a huge boost for Breed as she faces four other high-profile candidates: former Mayor Mark Farrell, Levi's heir Daniel Lurie, Supervisor Aaron Peskin and Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

