SF Democratic Party endorses incumbent London Breed in mayoral race

The San Francisco Democratic Party has endorsed a single candidate, incumbent London Breed, in the city's race for mayor.
The 32-member central committee could have chosen to rank the candidates as voters will on the November ballot, but instead chose to endorse one candidate.
It's a huge boost for Breed as she faces four other high-profile candidates: former Mayor Mark Farrell, Levi's heir Daniel Lurie, Supervisor Aaron Peskin and Supervisor Ahsha Safai.
Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.