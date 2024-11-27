Silicon Valley Turkey Trot: Thousands expected for 20th annual Thanksgiving race

Billed as the largest Thanksgiving Day race in the country, San Jose's Applied Materials Silicon Valley Turkey Trot is set to celebrate its 20th year this Thursday.

During its two decades, the holiday fun run has taken in more than $12 million for local charities, and this year thousands of runners are expected to descend on downtown San Jose to partake in the jolly jog.

Organizers say they expect more than 20,000 people to show up in person or participate virtually.

"For two decades, this event has brought together families, friends, and neighbors on Thanksgiving morning to support those in need," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "It's been the model for events popping up across the country -- and togetherness far and wide."

The event features a 5K run/walk, a 10K run, a Kids Fun Run and a costume contest. Also, the virtual race can be completed anytime between Thursday and Dec. 4.

Festivities kick off in-person at 8:30 a.m. at West Santa Clara and First streets in San Jose.

Beneficiaries of the Turkey Trot include the Second Harvest Silicon Valley, The Health Trust, Healthier Kids Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County.

For more information and to register, people can visit svturkeytrot.com.