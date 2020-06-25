Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo Preparing to Reopen

Even as Disneyland pushed back its reopening date because of recent spikes in the coronavirus, a Bay Area theme park is moving ahead with its reopening preparations.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is planning to reopen its gates July 2, with a slew of restrictions, the park announced this week. But this summer, it will look quite different from years past.

When the park reopens in a week, the roller coasters and other amusement rides will remain idle. The zoo and marine exhibits will be open.

Guests and employees will have their temperature taken with thermal imaging, and masks will be required at all times for anyone age 3 or older.

For social distancing purposes, the park will use a reservation system to keep track of how many guests are inside the park grounds, and foot markers have been installed to ensure those enjoying the animals are doing so at a safe distance.

Six Flags officials say they also plan to frequently sanitize high-touch areas such as railings and door knobs.

Online reservations begin at 10 a.m. Thursday for Diamond members and 9 a.m. Friday for the general public.