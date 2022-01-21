SJPD to Address Deadly Police Shooting Involving Carjacking Suspect

San Jose police on Friday will address Wednesday night's deadly police shooting involving a carjacking suspect.

Chief Anthony Mata is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. You can watch his announcement in the video player above at that time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers shot the suspect, only identified as a man, in the area of Hedding Street and Park Avenue after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle and then fired at them as they arrived on scene.

Before the shooting happened, the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and driving a stolen vehicle, attempted a carjacking in Santa Clara but failed, police said.

The suspect got back in the original stolen vehicle and drove to San Jose where he caused a "serious" crash at the intersection of Hedding and Park, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect "immediately" began shooting at them, police said.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect at least once, according to police. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers or bystanders were hurt in the shooting, police said. The people involved in the collision suffered minor to moderate injuries.