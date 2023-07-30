South Bay businesses see economic boost from Taylor Swift's Levi's Stadium shows

The glitter has settled and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is heading to Southern California for the next six shows. But South Bay businesses are still basking in the glow of pumped-up profits.

Even though Tea Villa is located miles from Levi’s Stadium, plenty of Swifties lined up for sips of boba tea.

“Over the weekend during the Taylor Swift concerts, it actually bump it up 50 to 75% in sales. We had customers in and out. We were so busy on our feet all day,” said Josh Liu of Tea Villa.

At middle eastern restaurant Shawarmagi on The Alameda In Santa Clara, the owner said business was up 40% Saturday and they were so busy they completely sold out of food.

Closer to Levi’s Stadium, most restaurants told NBC Bay Area they saw a big spike in customers. Fremont Kabob employees said they were packed.

It wasn’t just restaurants that benefited from Taylor Swift coming to town.

Hotels benefited saw a big boost including the Driftwood Hotel as they sold out Saturday. Owner Hetul Patel said it was the best weekend in eight months and that was after the hotel raised rates 12% because of high demand.

Not only that, the hotel experienced a concert afterglow effect.

“80% of those people, they extended their nights too for one or two days more,” Patel said.

The Marriott near Levi’s Stadium was also sold out.

Some economists said Swift’s Eras Tour has generated more than four billion dollars in spending across the U.S.

Which is why there is no “Bad Blood” as many businesses are singing Swift’s praises and hoping she won’t wait another five years to return to the South Bay.