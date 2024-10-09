South Bay social workers raise concerns over understaffing

South Bay social workers are speaking out as they are concerned about the staffing shortage and working conditions. They added they are understaffed that they are operating in crisis mode and are not able to properly investigate suspected cases of child abuse.

Employee after employee with the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Childrens Services told supervisors the agency is operating with about half the number of social workers needed, and they need help now.

Pa Chang said the county should fill 52 positions for emergency workers.

“We don’t have enough resources and staff to be able to do thorough investigations for allegations of child abuse and neglect,” Chang said.

The child welfare agency has been under scrutiny since the May 2023 overdose death of three month old Phoenix Castro. She was sent home over the objections of social workers, with a father alleged to be abusing drugs.

Last month, a lawsuit revealed that 6-year-old Jordan Walker, who was stabbed to death last summer had recently been placed there by the child welfare agency.

The state is investigating the department. Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas has formed an ad hoc committee looking at systemic problems with the agency.

“I do have lots of concerns about safety planning and why we have the lowest removal rate in the state, potentially leaving kids in homes where they are potentially at risk of harm,” she said.

social workers also asked supervisors to hold agency leadership accountable.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Department of Family Children Services, which issued a statement, saying it is working collaboratively with staff and supervisors. ….

“We’re focused on doing what is right for children, incuding the swift and complete implementation of all cdss priority recommendations.”

Supervisors will take up issues with the child welfare agency again next month, when they discuss the corrective action plan from the state.