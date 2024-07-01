San Jose

Driver arrested, passenger dies after car crashes into second story of San Jose home

By Brendan Weber

File image of San Jose Police Department vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A driver suspected of being intoxicated was arrested Saturday after she lost control and crashed into the second story of a San Jose home, killing her passenger, according to police.

The solo vehicle crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of McKee Road and Francis Drive, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the driver, a woman, was speeding westbound on McKee Road when she lost control. She crossed the center median and all eastbound lanes, hit the curb, plowed through a fence, and smashed into the second story of a residence.

The passenger, a man, died at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later taken into custody for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said.

The residents in the home that was hit were not injured, but they were evacuated, police said.

This marks the 23rd deadly crash in San Jose this year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact San Jose police Detective DelliCarpini (#4103) via email at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.

Anonymous tips can be made by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or visiting siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org

This article tagged under:

San Jose
