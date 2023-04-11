‘Devastated': Santa Clara School District Responds to Girl's Death in Freeway Shooting

As authorities on Tuesday continued to search for the suspects in a freeway shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl last weekend, the victim's school district released a statement in response to her death.

Eliyanah Crisostomo of Santa Clara was shot to death Saturday evening while traveling with her family along Interstate 880 in Fremont, police said. They were on their way home from a birthday dinner.

Eliyanah attended Central Park Elementary School in the Santa Clara Unified School District, officials confirmed Tuesday. District Superintendent Gary Waddell released the following statement:

"We are devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of young Eliyanah — our hearts are with her family, friends, and the Central Park community. We deployed a district crisis team this morning to support her fellow students and their families, as well as our staff, and have increased counseling support for her school community for as long as needed.

"We are all heartbroken to lose such a bright young soul as Eliyanah and Santa Clara Unified joins her family, friends, and community in their grief and will be there to support them through this difficult time."

California Highway Patrol officers returned to the scene of the shooting Tuesday to continue their investigation. All southbound lanes of I-880 were temporarily shut down.